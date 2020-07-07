SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies are investigating a residence along Asheville Highway after they were originally dispatched in reference to a home invasion.
Deputies discovered after talking to the residents, who reported that an individual who used to live there came to get some things and a fight ensued.
Deputies discovered two machetes were used in the fight.
One resident sustained cuts to the hand and to the face. The other resident sustained cuts to the wrist. Both were transported for medical treatment.
The individual who showed up to get his stuff back, said he moved out and didn't get all the items that belong to him. He stated that when he showed up, an argument ensued so he left to get his brother.
He stated that when he went back to the residence, one of the residents attacked him with a machete.
He stated to deputies that he left with his brother and made it to the nearby fire department and called 911.
The former resident was transported to SRMC while his brother stayed on scene with deputies.
