GREEN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Department said a second charge gas been filed against a 41-year-old former youth soccer coach.
Eduardo Mendoza was originally arrested in December for criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree after deputies said the received a report on November 23, 2018 about Mendoza inappropriately touching an athlete while working in his capacity as a volunteer youth soccer coach for the YMCA on Adams Mill Road in Simpsonville.
Deputies said the victim in that case was a 14-year-old female, and that during the investigation, investigators were able to substantiate the allegations of inappropriate conduct.
On Monday, deputies said Mendoza had been charged with another count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor after another victim, not affiliated with the YMCA or any other youth organization, revealed that she had been inappropriately touched by Mendoza
ORIGINAL ARREST
On December 7, deputies arrested Mendoza who was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center where he has since been released on a $15,000 bond.
Investigators say Mendoza has coached as many as five youth soccer teams each season for the past 8 years and are concerned there might be more victims.
Investigators ask anyone with information regarding additional inappropriate conduct by Mendoza to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME or the the Greenville County Specialized Investigations Division at 864-467-4704.
YMCA of Greenville's President and CEO Scot Baddley released this statement Tuesday afternoon, concerning the arrest:
“At the YMCA of Greenville, the safety and well-being of children in our care always has been and always will be a top priority. Earlier this morning, we learned Eduardo Mendoza, a volunteer soccer coach at the Adams Mill Road YMCA branch, was arrested this past Friday on allegations of inappropriate conduct with a minor. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are concerned for those affected. Upon hearing of his arrest, we have revoked Mr. Mendoza’s volunteer status and canceled his membership with the Y.
We are in direct contact with law enforcement and are fully supporting their investigation. Because this is an official police matter, we are unable to provide any further comment at this time. Questions about the investigation should be directed to Greenville County Sherriff’s Office.
YMCA of Greenville has a series of measures in place to help keep kids safe. Our Y:
- conducts criminal background checks on all volunteers;
- conducts a daily screening against the National Sex Offender Registry on all members;
- conducts criminal background and reference checks on all staff prior to hiring;
- requires all staff to complete training on recognizing and preventing abuse; and
- reports any allegations or suspicions of abuse to law enforcement.
Mr. Mendoza cleared the criminal background and National Sex Offender Registry checks.”
The YMCA said Mendoza was a volunteer with the YMCA, not a staff member.
NEW ARREST
On Jan. 25, 2019, deputies deputies said Mendoza was arrested on a new count of criminal sexual conduct with a victim under age 16.
According to deputies, Mendoza molested the child and forced her to touch him inappropriately in 2016.
Warrants state the abuse took place between April and September, 2016.
Mendoza is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.
Deputies ask anyone who may have been victimized by Mendoza to come forward.
