MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies say missing 17-year-old Sarah Kristin Greene has been located and is unharmed.
According to deputies, Greene ran away from her home on Mackey Farm Drive in Marion sometime between 3:45 and 9 p.m. on Monday, July 1.
Her family reported her missing on Tuesday.
Sarah is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds and has long brown hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen weight a tie-dye T-shirt and blue denim shorts.
Sarah is driving a white 2005 Hyundai Sonata with NC plate FJF-7751.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office thanks the public for their assistance in locating Greene.
