RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have found three young siblings that were reported missing and arrested the woman who took them, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Nicholas Hunt, Nathan Hutchins and Neveah Hutchins were last seen Thursday, Aug. 26 with Brandi Hutchins on Morningstar Lake Road, according to the Sheriff's Office. Brandi Hutchins is not the legal guardian of the children.
Deputies provided a description of the children:
- Nicholas Hunt is a 6-year-old boy with blonde hair and blue eyes.
- Nathan Hutchins is a 7-year-old boy with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
- Neveah Hutchins is a 10-yer-old girl with brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say that Brandi Hutchins, 28, was arrested for child abduction Friday night.
