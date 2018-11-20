Inman, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Deputies said a man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing Tuesday morning near Inman.
The stabbing happened around 4 a.m. at an address on Waters Road near Bishop road.
Deputies said they arrived to find a male victim with a blood-soaked shirt. The victim was taken to the hospital.
Deputies said the stabbing happened at the home of the victim's girlfriend, and the suspect was the girlfriend's brother.
Deputies spoke to others at the home who told them the victim refused to leave the home after an argument with the girlfriend and got into a fight with Bradley Bell. Bell forced the victim outside and the others in the house heard the victim say something was poking him.
Bell had fled the scene before deputies arrived, but deputies said they found his vehicle near the intersection of Bishop Road and Asheville Highway, where he was detained.
Deputies said Bell claimed he didn't know how the victim got stabbed but a bloody pair of scissors were found in his pocket.
Bell was taken to jail and later charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to the arrest warrants, Bell stabbed the victim multiple times.
The girlfriend also had an active warrant and was arrested, deputies said.
