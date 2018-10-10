MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said a Crime Stoppers tip led them to find a wanted fugitive hiding out at a home in Lake Lure.
Deputies said Royce Jeffery Ollis, 44, of Marion was arrested Friday on two counts each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods and one count of larceny of a firearm.
Ollis was also charged with a parole violation.
Ollis had been on the run, but a Crime Stoppers tip led authorities to a residence in Lake Lure Friday, where they apprehended him.
On Saturday, Sept. 29, Mary Huffman, of 3490 U.S. 70 East in Nebo, reported that someone stole
Ollis is accused of stealing $5,200 worth of items from a Nebo woman’s property, including a couple of firearms, lawn equipment, a wedding band and security cameras, as well as a green 2002 Chevrolet extended-cab pickup truck.
The thefts occurred in September.
The truck was recovered but deputies are still trying to track down a .38-caliber revolver; a Remington .22-caliber rifle; an Ithaca 12-gauge shotgun; a Husqvarna 48-inch riding lawn mower, along with Husqvarna leaf blower and weed trimmer; four security cameras; and a gold wedding band.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the remaining stolen property is asked to call Detective Billie Brown at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 828-65-CRIME (652-7463).
