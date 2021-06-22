ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Spartanburg County sheriff's office say they found two juveniles in a residence that was in "extreme disarray" when they arrested a woman for meth possession on Monday.
According to a report, deputies arrested Brittany Lynn Readinger on Monday and charged her with manufacturing, possessing or distributing methamphetamine.
Deputies say that after placing Readinger in custody, they conducted a protective sweep at the residence that she was discovered at.
According to the report, deputies discovered two juveniles in the residence along with several bugs and animal urine and holes in the floor.
Readinger was then booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center, according to deputies.
