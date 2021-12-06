ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said they have found a missing man who was last seen riding a four wheeler Saturday, Dec. 4.
Deputies said Blake Ball was last seen leaving a home along Brook Forest Drive on a four wheeler. He was wearing a light blue shirt and a gray Master's golf hat.
Ball is described as 5'10" and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes, and a full beard. He also has tattoos on both arms.
Deputies confirmed Ball was located at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6.
