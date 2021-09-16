BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says they have found the missing man with Alzheimer's and he is ok.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 69-year-old Greg Mondo was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of Hidden River Drive in Swannanoa. Deputies say he is in town for a wedding.
Mondo is five-foot-nine, 150 lbs. and was wearing a long-sleeve blue polo type shirt, with a black hat and black Nike shoes.
