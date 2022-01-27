(GREENVILLE, SC FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they have safely located Donnie Tankersley.
Deputies say Tankersley, 86, was last seen at around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26. They say she spoke to someone on the phone at around 11:00 a.m., on January 27.
Tankersley reportedly left River Falls Road in Marietta in a gold, 2017 Nissan Versa, displaying a SC tag of: FFE-379.
She reportedly suffers from some form of memory loss.
Deputies confirmed Tankersley was found safe Friday morning.
