BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies have found a woman from the Weaverville area who went missing, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Thursday that Cogdill had been found and is safe.
The Office said Rusti Nichole Cogdill, 30, was last heard from Tuesday, Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.