GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies have found a missing endangered man in Greer safe, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Keller was reported found just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday
Deputies said 20-year-old Jalen Keller was last seen at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday wearing an orange and black sweater, black pants, and black crocs on E. Phillips Road.
