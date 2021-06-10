HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says they safely located Kenneth Reuben Erb in Georgia.
Mr. Erb was described by officials as 5'8" and weighing 160 pounds with grey hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey sweatshirt.
