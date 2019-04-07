GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Joe Hawthorne has been safely located in Burke County, N.C., deputies confirmed.
The family of Mr. Joe Hawthorne, and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office were asking for help in locating him after he went missing Saturday night.
Deputies received a call Sunday evening that he may be in Burke County, and the family responded and traveled see if it was in fact their family member.
Thankfully, it was.
