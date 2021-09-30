ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has found a missing person who suffers from depression and schizophrenia.
According to deputies, Philip Michael Carrescia was last seen on Monday, Sept. 27 at an address on Quinn St. Philip.
