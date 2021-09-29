GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies have found the missing person in Greenville County who might be armed with a gun, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say 24-year-old Zachery Berryhill was last seen walking on Junada Drive at around 4 p.m. Berryhill is 6'3, has brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 190 pounds, says deputies.
The Sheriff's Office announced they found Berryhill on their Facebook page.
