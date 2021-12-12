ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County deputies said a missing teenager from Pelzer has been found.
Deputies said Timothy Samuel Wilson was reported missing from an address along Green Street on December 11.
Deputies described Wilson as 5 foot 8 inches tall ad around 130 pounds. He was last wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes. He was also carrying a backpack, according to deputies.
On Monday, Dec. 13, deputies confirmed Timothy has been found.
