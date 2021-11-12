GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies have located a runaway 12-year-old boy in Greenville and he is safe, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies and the Search and Rescue Team are searching for Anthony Turner. Turner was last seen on Apricot Lane at around 6:10 p.m. wearing a blue Champion hooded sweatshirt with black shorts and red Jordan shoes.
If anyone has sees him call 911 immediately and try to maintain a line of sight on him if it is safe to do so.
