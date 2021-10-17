GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies have found the runaway teen who might have been in possession of a handgun, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Xavier Mayes was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at about 5:30 p.m. on Crosby Circle.
