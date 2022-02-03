NINETY SIX, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home.
Deputies were conducting a welfare check Thursday morning when they found the two bodies, according to Sgt. Hood.
Sgt. Hood said this is an active death investigation but he does not believe there's a risk to the public.
