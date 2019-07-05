ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies were investigating reports of a shooting late Thursday night in Anderson.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the call came in at 11:46 p.m. from Don Avenue, near the intersection with Hammett Street.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the scene and found a victim laying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
Deputies say Medshore EMS arrived and transported the victim to AnMed Medical Center for treatment.
At this time, we don't know the condition of the injured person or if deputies have a suspect.
Both investigators and forensics responded to the scene. We're told at this time the investigation is still ongoing.
