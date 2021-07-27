MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - A woman found at the scene of a break-in with her child has been charged, according to McDowell County deputies.
The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived at a house on Nix Creek Road around 8:30 p.m. they found Jenny Annette Skidmore Reel, 28, and her 7-month-old son.
After investigating, deputies learned Reel has gone into the house and stolen medication, a power saw, coins, knives, socks, and jewelry. Deputies also found pills in Reel's possession.
Reel was charged by the sheriff's office with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and child abuse.
