YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office say that five people, including two children, died in a shooting incident along Marshall Rd. in York County on Wednesday.
The victims were identified as as Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara Lesslie, their two grandchildren, and a man named James Lewis of Gastonia, according to YCSO.
According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, a suspect wan identified and found by deputies in a nearby house.
There is currently no active threat to the community, according to the sheriff's office. The York County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to report any suspicious activity to 911.
