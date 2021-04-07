YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office say that five people, including two children, died in a shooting incident along Marshall Rd. in York County on Wednesday.
Authorities say just before 5 p.m., crews arrived to a home on Marshall Road where they found multiple victims with fatal gun wounds.
The victims were identified as well-known doctor, Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, Barbara Lesslie, their two grandchildren, and a man named James Lewis of Gastonia, according to YCSO. The children were 5 and 9-years-old.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies spent eight hours searching for the suspect. Around 1 a.m., he was found in a nearby house. Deputies say that the suspect reportedly lives on the same street as the family.
There is currently no active threat to the community, according to the sheriff's office.
