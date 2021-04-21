MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office say five suspects have been charged for stealing and disassembling a truck in 2020.
According to the sheriff's office, a man reported his 1983 Chevrolet pickup truck stolen on Dec. 29, 2020. After investigating, detective Burlin Ballew charged the following five for stealing and dissembling the truck:
- Alexander Gabriel Cain, 23, possession of stolen goods and chop shop activity
- Brandon Kyle McNeil, 44, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods and chop shop activity
- Mitchell Ray Roper, 29, possession of stolen goods and chop shop activity
- Joel Alan Smith, 47, possession of stolen goods and chop shop activity
- James Boyd Woodard, 47, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods
