HENDERSON, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies charged a man in connection to a shooting that injured one victim on Saturday night, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they responded to a house along Waddell Drive on Saturday night for a reported shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found one person who was shot in the lower leg. According to deputies, the victim received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
Deputies learned from the victim and witnesses that the suspect left the scene in a vehicle before they arrived. Deputies later identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jordon Cameron Scott from Flat Rock. Deputies said they located Scott on Sunday morning at a house in the Etowah community.
According to deputies, Scott was charged with one felony count of Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. He is currently being held on a $100,000 secured bond.
