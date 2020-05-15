HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that arrested a Fletcher man accused of attempting to pay an underage child and meet for sex, who was unknowingly chatting with law enforcement online.
Deputies said Michael Daniel Jones, 44, is charged with solicitation of a minor by computer to commit a felony.
"Henderson County Violent Crime Detectives engaged in conversation through the internet with the man who offered to pay for sex with a 15-year-old child," said HCSO spokesman Johnny Duncan in a news release. "The Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s Detective found Michael Jones using the internet to facilitate his intentions. The detective engaged in conversation and agreed to meet at a location for the sole purpose of having sex."
Jones is being held in the Henderson County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.
