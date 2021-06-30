ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that deputies arrested a man for attempting to impersonate a police officer in Anderson County.
According to deputies, the suspect is accused of attempting to pull over vehicles using a red and white strobe light often used by firefighters. Deputies say that the suspect, identified by ACSO as Dustin Crawford, would pull over vehicles by showing them a badge on his shirt. The badge was from a fire department that Crawford was formerly employed with, according to the sheriff's office.
According to deputies, Crawford is accused of recording one of these incidents and publishing it on social media.
Crawford was a former fire dispatcher for Anderson County, according to deputies. He was also formerly employed with the South Greenville Fire Department, the sheriff's office says.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
