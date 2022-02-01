HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- A former Hendersonville man was recently charged in a sexual assault case from 2005, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives from the Sheriff's Office, and personnel from the United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, worked together to take the suspect into custody on January 25, 2022. The suspect was later identified as 54-year-old Jerry Dean Franks.
Deputies said they used CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) to connect DNA evidence from the investigation to Franks. According to deputies, Franks' DNA was in this system due to other charges he had in South Carolina.
In 2019, the “Standing Up for Rape Victims (SURVIVOR) Act was passed. This legislation allows untested sexual assault evidence collection kits to be tested.
Deputies said they have been working with North Carolina’s Criminal Laboratory and other private laboratories to test these kits.
According to deputies, Franks was charged with one count of Indecent Liberties with a Child and one count of Sexual Offense by a Substitute Parent. He was previously in custody in Pickens County but was later transported to the Henderson County Detention Center. He is currently being held on a $65,000 secured bond.
