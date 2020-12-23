FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said a man was charged with trafficking meth and a list of other offenses after a traffic stop.
Deputies said they saw a vehicle leaving “a known drug area” on Tuesday and pulled the car over for having a defective tag light.
Deputies said Dante Zachius Wheeler of Fountain Inn gave them permission to search the car, where they found a gun that had been stolen from Greenville County, 259 grams of meth, and 96 grams of marijuana.
Wheeler was then charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Stolen Pistol, Possession by a Violent Felon, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Receiving Stolen Goods.
“This arrest is the result of aggressive Law Enforcement,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a news release. “The individual arrested is an example of continuous reckless actions perpetrated on society and it appears he’s proud to be a thug. I am proud of the hard work this Deputy put into making this arrest.”
MORE NEWS - More than 1.6 million votes cast so far in Georgia Senate runoff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.