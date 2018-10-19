HAYWOOD CO., N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Haywood County deputies said Friday that four people were arrested and charged with trafficking of heroin and cocaine.
Deputies said they were led to a motel on Dellwood Road Thursday night after a high volume of traffic stops in the Waynesville area. Warrants were obtained.
At about 7 p.m., deputies arrested four men and seized more than 60 grams of heroin and more than 65 grams of cocaine.
The following details the men and their charges:
- Desjaun Montre Clawson, 27, of Salisbury NC charged with felony trafficking heroin, cocaine, conspire to sell/deliver heroin
- Demarcus Jeremale Wiggins, 38, of Woodleaf NC, charged with felony trafficking heroin, cocaine, conspire to sell/deliver heroin
- Craig Allen Hambrick, 38, of Franklin, NC charged with felony trafficking heroin, cocaine, conspire to sell/ deliver heroin
- Omar Sire Jackson, 35, of Salisbury NC charged with felony trafficking heroin, cocaine, conspire to sell/deliver heroin
Clawson and Jackson are being held on $40,000 bond while Wiggins' is $60,000.
As of 2:45 p.m. Friday, Hambrick had made his bond of $40,000.
