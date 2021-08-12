GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Four men have been charged after more than 15 lbs. of cocaine to be distributed throughout Greenville County was found in a car, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Evian Arias-Abreu of Miami, Julio Alberta Canales of Houston, Juan Pablo Colegio of Houston and Eliseo Santos from Houston are all charged with trafficking cocaine, according to the Office.
The Office said it’s one of the biggest local agency narcotics seizure in years.
The Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit learned of the incoming shipment of cocaine during an investigation, according to deputies.
Investigators learned of a hotel on the northeast side of Atlanta where people from Houston were waiting n the transfer of cocaine. After confirming the transfer, investigators gave the information to DPU, who were able to stop the car with Arias-Abreu, Canales and Colegio on Interstate 85 near White Horse Rd.
South Carolina Law Enforcement agents then found Santos at a truck stop at exit 4 on I-85.
A mugshot for Arias-Abreu wasn’t available at the time of the press release.
