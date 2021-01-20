WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office said a fourth subject has been arrested after an investigation into a sex crime involving a minor.
Deputies said 18-year-old George Tony Webb, Jr. was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were informed of inappropriate relations between Webb Jr. and a juvenile on Oct. 27, 2020. Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, it was determined that he and the minor has sexual relations between the fall and winter of 2020.
Webb, Jr. is the fourth person charged with having sexual relations with the same juvenile. Back on Nov. 19, 2020, Dylan Kane Douglas and Brandon Michael Yon, both 19, received the same charge. 22-year-old Albert Dakota Oyster-McIntyre received his charge on Nov. 24, 2020.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.
