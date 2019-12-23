SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A man wanted out of North Carolina found himself arrested by Spartanburg County deputies Sunday after committing a slew of crimes, including carjacking and burglary.
Deputies say it all began when Joseph Scott Vick entered a convenience store on Gossett Road and confronted the female clerk. The victim told deputies Vick yelled, "Give me, give me," before jumping over the counter and taking both her car keys and the keys to the store.
The victim says Vick jumped into her Dodge Charger and was attempting to leave when she tried to stop him. In a report, the victim told deputies Vick hopped out of the car and began hitting her in the head.
She retreated back to the store and called 911.
Deputies say Vick then broke into a residence on Evangel Road. The victim in this incident said when they encountered Vick, he said he would "be back" and left in the stolen Dodge Charger. That victim also alerted law enforcement.
Next, a homeowner on Martin Road told deputies he heard a crash coming from his front yard and walked out to find one of his cars had a broken window. Two of his other cars had their doors opened, and all had been rummaged through.
The victim then said his girlfriend alerted him to a man trying to break into their shed with an ax in the back. He called 911.
Deputies say that call was made at 2:05 p.m. and a pursuit began just moments later.
A clerk at the Lil Cricket on Fairforest Road also made a call to law enforcement after she said a man in a Dodge Charger came into the store, took two packs of cigarettes and a lighter, then left without paying.
The clerk told deputies that she observed the Charger to have been engaged in a pursuit with law enforcement. In its haste to leave the convenience store, the Charger hit a chain link fence on the property - severely damaging it.
Eventually, law enforcement officers were able to forcibly stop Vick's escapades and end the pursuit on Fairforest Road.
Deputies say he refused to obey commands to exit the vehicle, and subsequently suffered a canine bite on the ankle as a result. Once in custody, deputies discovered Vick was a fugitive of justice out of North Carolina.
Both Spartanburg County deputies and Spartanburg Police assisted in the pursuit and apprehension of Vick. They say no citizens or officers were injured during the crime wave.
Vick faces sixteen charges from different agencies. He is charged with the following:
- Blue light violation
- Reckless Driving
- Strong armed robbery
- Grand larceny of $10,000 or more
- Fugitive from justice
- Three counts of hit and run resulting in property damage
- Traffic control device violation
- Two counts of reckless driving
- Four counts of car breaking
- Burglary 3rd degree
He's currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
