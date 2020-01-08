CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A man accused of shooting at two people who were on his property back in November was arrested Wednesday, charged with attempted murder.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says investigators, along with their SWAT Team and SLED SWAT Team officers executed a search warrant on Robert Travis McCullough's Gaffney property Tuesday.
Investigators say they'd been attempting to arrest McCullough since November 2019, after an incident involving him shooting a shotgun at a man and woman who were on his property bringing items to a friend staying at his home.
Officials say the shooting occurred on November 9 around 10 p.m. McCullough reportedly fired three shots in the direction of the two individuals. Though he didn't directly hit the victims, deputies say one had to receive medical treatment after being hit by flying glass debris from the gunshots hitting their car's windows.
Warrants were obtained on November 18, and investigators say they tried to contact McCullough on several occasions to face his charges - to no avail.
The decision to execute the search warrant was made on January 7, 2020. Members of both the Cherokee County SWAT Team and SLED's SWAT Team encountered McCullough, who they say surrendered peacefully.
He's been charged with the following:
- Two counts Attempted Murder
- Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle
- Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime
The 48-year-old is being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center.
