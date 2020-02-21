GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies say a traffic stop for an unrestrained child led to them seizing meth and firearms this week, and they say three children were present as he trafficked the drugs in his car.
CCSO says they pulled over a vehicle near W. Floyd Baker Blvd. on Tuesday, February 18, shortly after 6 p.m. They say they saw a child standing up in the back seat unrestrained. They asked the driver, identified as 37-year-old Eddie Dean Swanger Jr., to step out of the car, and found a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in his waistband. A further search of him turned up a half-ounce of meth and large amount of money, and a deeper search of the car turned up 10.5 ounces of meth.
DSS was contacted to take custody of the children.
Deputies then got a search warrant for Swanger's hotel room on Corona Drive, finding a stash of weapons that were seized during the investigation.
CCSO was able to seize the following from Swanger during the investigation:
- 11 ounces of methamphetamine
- a .45 caliber pistol
- a .22 caliber pistol
- a .35 caliber pistol
- a 9mm pistol
- a 12-gauge shotgun with a pistol grip
- a .22 caliber rifle with a silence
- another .22 caliber rifle
- four sets of digital scales
- a total $2,439 in cash, likely proceeds from illegal drug sales
Swanger has been booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on the following charges:
- Trafficking Methamphetamine: more than 200 grams but less than 4 grams
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Violation of probation
