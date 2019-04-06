POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A teen is being treated for severe burns after being taken away from an urgent care center in Powdersville via helicopter.
Anderson County dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the patient showed up to a center off of Highway 153 just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. We're told the helicopter came in to take the patient to another center for treatment.
Anderson County EMS coordinator Steven Kelly later confirmed to FOX Carolina the patient was a 14-year-old boy and was transported to Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia for treatment.
Kelly also says the burns, which were second- and third-degree burns, were reportedly caused by a gasoline fire.
Anderson County deputies informed us that the gas can apparently exploded in the victim's face at his home.
Life flight was placed on standby and when they accepted the transport to Augusta Burn Center, Highway 153 was shut down so the victim could be loaded and flown to Georgia.
His condition remains unknown.
