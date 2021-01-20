ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C./ MONROE COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say a suspect accused of stealing a car in Georgia was arrested Wednesday after a chase in the Upstate.
ACSO public information officer Sgt. JT Foster says deputies were working along Interstate 85 when they received a notification from deputies in Monroe County, Georgia that a recently stolen vehicle was possibly in the area. A deputy spotted the car and tried to stop the suspect, but the suspect fled. Foster says deputies then used the PIT maneuver to bring the chase to an end on Hwy. 81 near Ellison Road. The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Gregory Allen Jones, saying Jones rolled the stolen car after the collision. As of writing, charges were not listed on the Anderson County Sheriff's Office website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.