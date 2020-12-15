NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said the girlfriend of a man who was arrested recently for charges on sex crimes involving a baby and a toddler has been charged after images of child pornography were found on her computer.
Deputies said Makayla Marie Buchanan, 21, of Chestnut Oak Forest Drive, was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Deputies arrested Buchanan’s live-in boyfriend, 25-year-old Jonathon Leslie Carver, recently after they said an investigation revealed evidence that he had inappropriate sexual contact with an eight-month-old boy and two-year-old girl.
As deputies continued that investigation, deputies said detectives discovered images of child pornography on Buchanan’s computer.
