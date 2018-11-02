GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office delivered coats to children in need at Berea Middle School Friday morning.
The coat delivery was part of GCSO’s Community, Coats and Cops campaign.
Deputies said ScanSource donated 450 coats in total. 110 of those coats went to Berea Middle. The test will go to Grove Elementary and Fountain Inn Elementary, deputies said.
During the winter months, deputies also keep coats in their patrol vehicles to give to members of the community in need of a warm coat.
Click here to learn more about the Community, Coats and Cops campaign and how you can help.
