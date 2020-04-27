Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Saturday, deputies in Laurens County arrested a man following a reported shooting on Satterwhite Road.
Deputies say around midnight, they responded to Satterwhite Road in Laurens and found a gunshot victim suffering with a wound to the head.
Deputies say they believe the incident stemmed from a domestic situation and and shortly after arriving on scene, dispatch says a suspect contacted them with his location to turn himself in.
Matthew Elijah Martin of Gray Court was arrested without incident and charged with attempted murder, malicious injury and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be forthcoming.
