GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County deputies said they have arrested a man in connection to a peeping tom incident that took place back in August.
Deputies said Douglas Albert Manor, 59, was arrested after an investigation found he had placed a hidden camera in a room he rented out using AirBnB.
According to deputies, Manor secretly recorded victims during their August stay at his property on Little Texas road near Travelers Rest.
Manor was banned from AirBnB after a report was filed with deputies.
AirBnB released this statement in reference to the investigation:
"Airbnb takes privacy extremely seriously and there is absolutely no place in our community for this kind of behavior. This host has been permanently banned from our platform and we are fully supporting our guest. Our team has also reached out to law enforcement to offer our assistance. Surveillance devices are never permitted in private spaces, such as bathrooms, bedrooms, or other sleeping areas. There have been over 300 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date and negative incidents are extremely rare."
Deputies said all evidence points to Manor recording his guests. His wife has been cleared of all charges.
Manor was arrested Friday and taken to Greenville County Detention Center.
His lawyer, Mike Barcroft, released this statement to FOX Carolina Friday:
"I have known my client, Doug Manor, and his fine family for many years. Doug has NEVER willfully or intentionally recorded any guest at his place. He has never spied upon a guest at his place. Doug is not guilty of these allegations and is looking forward to his day in court.
Mike Barcroft"
Manor's bond hearing is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.
