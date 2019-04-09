Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to Summit Drive around 2:00 a.m. in response to an armed robbery.
Deputies say the victim told officers he has been robbed at knife point after arriving to meet a female he had met on a social media platform.
According to deputies, the victim says his phone, wallet, keys and his vehicle, a 2000 Dodge Dakota, were all stolen.
Deputies say the victim wasn't hurt in the robbery, and at this time no arrests have been made.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate at this time.
