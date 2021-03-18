GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are still searching for a missing man, five years after he disappeared.
Timothy Dale English was 59 when he was last seen leaving his home on Old Easley Highway on March 20, 2016. He was reportedly heading to the Walmart on White Horse Road, at around 11 p.m. but deputies said he never made it to the store. Today, English would be 63.
"Investigators have received at least one anonymous tip indicating the potential of foul play in this case; however investigators are seeking more information from the community," said Lt. Ryan Flood, in a news release.
Deputies are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
"We would like to remind people that Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2000 with information leading to an arrest," Flood said.
