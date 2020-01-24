Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office and coroner's office have confirmed they've been called to the scene of a death investigation off of State Park Road.
Coroner Parks Evans said his office was called to the scene around 6:48 a.m.
According to deputies, a man was found deceased in his home at 3 Mendel Drive.
At this time, the coroner's office didn't have any details of what's involved saying the investigation is in its early stages.
Evans says the death does appear suspicious at this time.
