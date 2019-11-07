Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County are warning residents of a telephone scam targeting senior citizens in the area.
According to the sheriff's office, two elderly residents were recently conned out of nearly $80 thousand from their life savings.
The sheriff's office says telephone fraud schemes can include:
- Tech support scams
- prize sweepstakes
- inheritance
- charity
- lottery scams
- police or government scams
- family and friend impersonation scams
Deputies say in 2014, two of the largest scams in our area included a couple who lost about $1 million dollars over a two-year period while another person was cheated out of nearly $500 thousand.
The sheriff's office says warning signs of telephone fraud scams include:
- Insisting on payment by wire transfer, gift card, cash
- Demanding you “confirm” account information or social security number
- Asking for credit card information for payment before receiving “free” services
- Offers to help recover money already lost
- Pressure to make an immediate decision
Deputies say never give personal or financial information over the phone when someone calls you and if someone is too insistent or pushy, simply tell them not to call back and hang up on them. The sheriff's office also reminds citizens that Federal, State, or Local agencies (i.e. the IRS, Police) will never take or ask for money over the phone.
More news: Buncombe County deputies say missing 15-year-old girl found safe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.