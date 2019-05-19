GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A young woman was the shot and killed entering her own residence in Greenville county, Coroner Evans with the county released to media.
The victim of the shooting was identified as 23-year-old Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley.
The shooting took place just after 1 am on Sunday May 19th. The coroner says Greenville county deputies and EMS responded.
Lt. Bolt with the GCSO stated that upon arrival deputies discovered that the resident inside the home mistakenly believed it was an intruder attempting to gain entry through the door.
The resident shot thru the door striking the individual, who was discovered to be his adult daughter, Lt. Bolt clarified.
Miss Pressley was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner says.
The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.