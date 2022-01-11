GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his father Monday night has been arrested, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Aaron John Bruhn, 21, was arrested on the side of the road near Crestwood Drive and Hillandale Road, according to the Office.
Bruhn is charged with the murder of his father, Johnathan Bruhn, 47, according to the Office. He's also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The shooting happened in a home at 15204 High Peak Dr. in Greenville Monday night.
Bruhn is now at the Greenville County Detention Center.
