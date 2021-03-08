GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting incident in Greenwood Shores.
According to Sheriff Dennis Kelly, at approximately 5 p.m., deputies responded to a call for a shooting at a mobile home in the Herndon Drive area. Upon arrival, deputies learned a man shot a woman in the leg. Deputies say the man was believed to be under the influence of drugs.
The sheriff says the victim was alert and taken to the hospital.
Deputies have charged the suspect, Frank Taylor, with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The GCSO says investigators are still piecing together the order of events at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
More news: Anderson Co. animal shelter's event waives and reduces adoption fees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.