GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said two men have been charged with arson after three falsely reported stolen vehicles were found severely burned.
Initially, deputies say they were investigating a report of three stolen vehicles that had been filed by Thomas Broome Chandler on January 3. He told deputies his 2012 Ford F650, 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and 2019 Coachmen Camper had been stolen from the Epworth Community.
Just hours after the reported thefts, deputies say they discovered three severely burned vehicles - or what remained of them - off Warner Road, only a few miles from where the thefts were reported.
Upon further investigation, deputies said they determined that the charred remains belonged to the 2011 Chevrolet and 2019 Coachmen Camper. The 2012 Ford was alongside the remains, partially damaged by flames.
Deputies, along with SLED, conducted a week-long investigation - interviewing two suspects. Eventually, it was determined that Chandler, along with Michael Shane Page, had conspired to falsely report the thefts and intentionally set the fires in hopes of eventually profiting financially.
“I would like to thank the men and women of our Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division for their tenacious work on this investigation” said Sheriff Dennis Kelly.
Both men were arrested and have been charged with the following:
- Chandler - Three counts of arson third degree, criminal conspiracy, filing a false report
- Page - Three counts of arson third degree, criminal conspiracy
