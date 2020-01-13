Michael Page and Thomas Chandler

Michael Page (L) and Thomas Chandler (R) were arrested and charged by the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office after an investigation found they falsely reported three stolen vehicles and burned them in hopes of profiting financially. 

 Source: Greenwood County Sheriff's Office

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said two men have been charged with arson after three falsely reported stolen vehicles were found severely burned.

Initially, deputies say they were investigating a report of three stolen vehicles that had been filed by Thomas Broome Chandler on January 3. He told deputies his 2012 Ford F650, 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and 2019 Coachmen Camper had been stolen from the Epworth Community. 

Just hours after the reported thefts, deputies say they discovered three severely burned vehicles - or what remained of them - off Warner Road, only a few miles from where the thefts were reported. 

Upon further investigation, deputies said they determined that the charred remains belonged to the 2011 Chevrolet and 2019 Coachmen Camper. The 2012 Ford was alongside the remains, partially damaged by flames. 

Deputies, along with SLED, conducted a week-long investigation - interviewing two suspects. Eventually, it was determined that Chandler, along with Michael Shane Page, had conspired to falsely report the thefts and intentionally set the fires in hopes of eventually profiting financially. 

“I would like to thank the men and women of our Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division for their tenacious work on this investigation” said Sheriff Dennis Kelly.

Both men were arrested and have been charged with the following: 

  • Chandler - Three counts of arson third degree, criminal conspiracy, filing a false report
  • Page - Three counts of arson third degree, criminal conspiracy

MORE NEWS: 

Greenville Police arrest 86-year-old man in connection to bank robbery on South Pleasantburg Drive

City of Asheville names David Zack as new Police Chief

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.